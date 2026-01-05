Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Lenovo today announced the appointment of Tareq Alangari as Senior Vice President & President of its Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) business. Tareq officially joins Lenovo on January 5, 2026, leading its META business from Lenovo’s Regional Headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Lenovo is committed to elevating its presence in META by aligning with key regional priorities and serving as a trusted technology partner in national transformation programs, including Saudi Vision 2030, the UAE National Digital Strategy, Dubai Smart City, Qatar National Vision 2030, and the African Union Digital Transformation Strategy. With a strong focus on AI-driven solutions, cloud infrastructure, and advanced computing technologies, Lenovo aims to empower countries, enterprises, and consumers to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Tareq Alangari brings 25 years of leadership experience across technology, telecom, cloud, and digital industries, expertise that will bolster the existing leadership team as Lenovo accelerates its regional transformation. Most recently, he served as CEO of e& enterprise Saudi Arabia, where he launched the business and scaled it into a leader in digital infrastructure, cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and FinTech. His ability to build hyper-growth businesses and deliver advanced technology solutions positions Lenovo to drive innovation across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa.

Matt Zielinski, EVP & President, International Markets, Lenovo, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Tareq to Lenovo. His experience in building digital businesses and driving transformation will be instrumental as we continue to build out business across META. The region represents some of the most dynamic markets globally, with significant investment in AI, cloud, and smart infrastructure. Lenovo is committed to being a trusted partner in these journeys, helping accelerate innovation, create sustainable growth, and deliver smarter technology for all. Under Tareq’s leadership we will ensure we not only meet these ambitions but exceed them.”

Tareq Alangari, said: “I’m honored to join Lenovo at such an exciting time. The META region is full of opportunities for digital transformation and national development, and Lenovo is uniquely positioned to support these ambitions with its comprehensive portfolio of devices, infrastructure, and services. Our goal is to help countries and businesses realize their technology visions, from AI adoption to cloud modernization, while fostering local talent and business momentum. Together, we will partner to deliver solutions that drive economic growth and empower communities across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa.”

The appointment of Tareq Alangari reflects Lenovo’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in META through significant investments, including the establishment of its Regional Headquarters in Riyadh and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Alat. These initiatives bring Lenovo closer to customers in META, enabling faster time to market, strengthening supply chain resilience, and delivering localized solutions tailored to the unique needs of governments, enterprises, and consumers across the region. Together, the RHQ and factory underscore Lenovo’s commitment to driving innovation, fostering local talent, and accelerating digital transformation throughout META.