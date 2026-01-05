Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology has announced the launch of three new academic programs for Fall 2026: These programs include the Master of Science in Midwifery, the Executive Master of Health Administration, and the Diploma in Animal Health and Veterinary Science, have been developed in alignment with national priorities and international standards, with a focus on hands-on learning, applied research, and professional training.

These offerings are the result of strategic collaborations with leading national and international partners. Admissions for all three programs will open in January 2026 for the 2026–2027 academic year through the University’s website: udst.edu.qa.

Designed to strengthen Qatar’s health-system leadership capacity, the Executive Master of Health Administration (EMHA) prepares emerging and mid-career professionals to drive operational excellence across the healthcare sector. Purpose-built for immediate impact, the program develops leaders capable of improving quality, optimizing financial performance, and advancing digital transformation to deliver measurable results for patients, providers, and payers. Applied and industry-focused, the EMHA is built around real-world projects in collaboration with health-sector partners and is fully aligned with national priorities to enhance high-quality, sustainable healthcare services. Graduates will be equipped to lead change, manage complex organizations, and elevate performance across the sector and beyond, marking a significant milestone in Qatar’s commitment to cultivating a highly skilled and innovative health-services leadership pipeline.

Designed as Qatar’s first graduate program in midwifery, it provides an advanced pathway for registered nurses seeking to transition into professional midwifery practice. The program is competency-based and practice-focused, integrating robust clinical training and high-fidelity simulation to build expertise in maternal, neonatal, and family-centered care. Developed in collaboration with key health-sector partners and aligned with international standards, it directly responds to Qatar’s growing need for highly skilled midwives. Graduates will be prepared to lead innovation, enhance quality of care, and advance women’s health across the national healthcare system.

Designed to strengthen national capacity in animal health, this applied two-year diploma provides comprehensive training in animal care, disease prevention, diagnostics, and husbandry. This program was developed in response to national priorities identified by the Ministry of Municipality and graduates will be equipped with the practical and technical skills needed to support veterinary services and public-health protection, contributing directly to Qatar’s One-Health agenda and advancing the country’s long-term animal-health objectives.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “Expanding our academic portfolio with these programs reflects UDST’s role in anticipating future skills needs and translating national priorities into high-impact educational pathways. By focusing on developing leaders and building skills, we are investing in areas that have strategic significance for the country and lead towards its sustainable development.”

UDST now offers close to 80 programs that are under five different colleges which include: Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences and General Education.

These newly launched programs reflect UDST’s mission to deliver innovative, high-quality education that meets Qatar’s evolving workforce and sectoral priorities. Through strategic national and international collaborations, UDST ensures its graduates meet global standards while actively contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030, reinforcing the University’s role as a catalyst for applied knowledge, leadership, and professional excellence.

University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

