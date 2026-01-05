Decom Engineering (Decom) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UAE-headquartered subsea technologies and engineering leader, Unique Group.

The two companies will combine their resources and expertise to jointly deliver an integrated package of subsea decommissioning services in major oil and gas regions, including the Middle East and APAC countries.

Unique has a global footprint spanning 18 locations and boasts a 30 year pedigree working across the oil and gas, renewables and subsea sectors, while Decom has a strong reputation for designing and deploying field-proven mechanical cutting and removal tools that reduce costs and improve safety performance during high-risk infrastructure removal operations.

With a logistical backbone to support complex offshore campaigns, Unique will provide subsea engineering expertise, project management and offshore operational support to align with Decom’s proprietary Chopsaw cutting, tooling and technical expertise in decommissioning.

The agreement provides Decom with equipment storage space at Unique’s global facilities, ensuring assets are strategically positioned for quicker deployment to client projects. In addition to supporting engineering design and operational planning, Aberdeen-headquartered Decom will collaborate on training and knowledge transfer initiatives.

Decom Engineering managing director, Nick McNally, said the partnership was a strategic alignment which would offer a compelling solution for clients and create greater opportunities for both companies.

He said: “The MoU allows us to jointly provide a full decommissioning workstream across subsea cutting, recovery operations, engineering support, operational planning, personnel deployment, and equipment sharing.

“From a commercial standpoint, operators increasingly expect a turnkey model - a single point of accountability - and this partnership is designed to meet that demand without comprising our respective reputations for high-level delivery on complex projects.

“For operators facing tightening budgets, ageing subsea assets, and increasing regulatory attention - including tighter emissions-reduction commitments - an integrated solution like this could prove highly appealing.”

Ross Anderson, Regional Manager, Decommissioning, at Unique Group, said: “This agreement represents a strong strategic alignment between two organisations with highly complementary capabilities.

“By combining Unique Group’s global subsea engineering and offshore execution expertise - now further enhanced by our recent major investment in subsea decommissioning tooling, controlled Mass Flow Excavation systems, and back‑deck equipment - with Decom Engineering’s specialist cutting and removal technologies, we are positioned to deliver integrated, high‑performance decommissioning solutions that are tailored to our clients’ exact requirements.”

About Decom Engineering

Decom Engineering is based in Aberdeen, Scotland, and is a major provider of green decommissioning solutions to oil and gas contractors, which improve safety and efficiency, while reducing environmental impact.

Decom Engineering have developed a range of cold cuttings Chopsaws which can perform “clean cuts” through 1-46” materials and which can operate in the harshest working conditions, including subsea.

The cutting saws are a cost-effective, snag-free alternative to diamond wire saws and hydraulic shears, and can be deployed on pipes, drill pipe, conductors, umbilicals, chains and wire rope.

Website: www.decomengineering.co.uk

About Unique Group

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in the UAE, Unique Group is a global provider of subsea technology, engineering, and integrated solutions to the offshore energy, marine, renewables, and research sectors.

With over 30 years of experience, the Group supports projects across the full subsea lifecycle, from survey and inspection to installation, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Unique Group operates through a diversified portfolio of specialist divisions, delivering solutions across survey equipment and uncrewed surface vessels, diving and life support systems, buoyancy and water weights, lifting and mooring, bespoke engineering, and subsea mechanical and integrated services. With a strong focus on in-house engineering, innovation, and safety, Unique Group partners with clients worldwide through a network of offices across the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Website: www.uniquegroup.com

