The Bahrain Technology Companies Society BTECH has announced its partnership with the Royal University for Women (RUW) to host the upcoming BTECH Majlis at the university’s campus in January.

This collaboration reflects BTECH’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with academic institutions and the higher education sector in support of ICT industry, while contributing to the advancement of Bahrain’s innovation ecosystem.

This edition of the BTECH Majlis aims to provide an interactive platform for open dialogue and meaningful exchange among technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics. The gathering seeks to generate practical insights and realistic solutions to current challenges, while exploring the future of the digital economy and reinforcing Bahrain’s reputation as a leading regional hub for innovation.

The Majlis will focus on practical approaches to leveraging artificial intelligence to achieve measurable business growth, while connecting technology solution providers with business leaders and decision makers. Through the exchange of expertise and the presentation of applied use cases, the event will highlight how AI can enhance operational efficiency, improve performance, and strengthen competitiveness across a wide range of sectors. This aligns with the Majlis’s established position as one of Bahrain’s most prominent platforms for engagement and networking within the ICT community.

Mr. Rashed Alsnan, Chairman of BTECH, stated that organizing this edition of the BTECH Majlis reflects the society’s vital role in bridging the private sector with academic institutions and strengthening integration between technology and academic communities, which is fundamental pillar for fostering innovation and building a knowledge-based economy.

Mr. Alsnan said, “We value the strategic partnership with the Royal University for Women in hosting this important event, which contributes to creating a dynamic and inspiring environment for nurturing ideas, exchanging expertise, and developing national talent equipped to lead the future.”

“Selecting AI as the central theme of the Majlis reflects the growing recognition of advanced technologies as key drivers in reshaping business practices and operating models across both productive and service sectors in the Kingdom. The Majlis will serve as a practical and inspiring platform that brings technology providers and business leaders closer together, while encouraging the adoption of intelligent applications capable of delivering tangible and sustainable growth, in line with Bahrain Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s strategic direction towards a competitive and advanced digital economy.” added Mr. Alsnan.