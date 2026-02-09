HANOI: Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42, ‍and a ‍consortium comprising the ​FPT Corporation and the Viet Thai Group, ⁠have signed a deal to develop sovereign ⁠AI capabilities ‌and cloud infrastructure across Vietnam, G42 said on Monday.

Under ⁠the framework cooperation agreement backed by a commitment of $1 billion, the firms will deploy ⁠cloud capacity across three ​data centre locations in the Southeast Asian country, ‍it said in a statement.

"The initiative ​aims to support Vietnam's ambition to become an AI-native society and a leading AI hub in Southeast Asia, while ensuring national data sovereignty and digital resilience," G42 said.

Vietnamese state media said last year ⁠the firms planned to develop ‌a $2 billion hyperscale data centre in Vietnam's business hub ‌Ho ⁠Chi Minh City.

