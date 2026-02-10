Total outstanding value of debt securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai now exceeds USD 147.3 billion.

Dubai, UAE: Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a USD 500 million bond issued by Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade PJSC (Al Masraf), marking the Bank’s debut in the international debt capital markets and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for global fixed-income issuances.

Issued under Al Masraf’s USD 5 billion Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme, the five-year bond matures on 29 January 2031 and carries a coupon of 5.113% per annum, equivalent to a credit spread of 125 basis points over U.S. Treasuries. The issuance attracted strong investor demand, with the order book peaking at over USD 1.3 billion, representing an oversubscription rate of 2.6 times.

The transaction drew participation from a diversified base of regional and international investors, including some of the world’s largest fund managers, banks, private banks, pension funds, and insurance companies. The mandate for the issuance was announced on 16 January, with pricing completed on 22 January following a series of investor meetings held across Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the UAE.

Rated ‘A’ by Fitch, the bond is listed on both the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and Nasdaq Dubai.

To mark the listing, Fuad Mohamed, CEO, Al Masraf, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, alongside Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and senior representatives from both organizations.

Fuad Mohamed, CEO of Al Masraf, stated: “The strong investor demand, reflects the investors’ belief in Al Masraf’s renewed strategic direction, reinforced management, and the positive strides on financial metrics over the last 12 months. Our capital market debut in the Bank’s Golden Jubilee year allows us to penetrate the international markets and reach out to a diverse investor base while at the same time reinvigorates the relations with our esteemed regional partners.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “Al Masraf’s debut bond listing reflects strong and sustained investor confidence in high-quality regional issuers and underscores the continued development of the UAE’s debt capital markets. The strong response to this issuance reflects the quality of the credit and the continued appeal of Dubai as a venue for international debt listings, reinforcing the role of Dubai’s markets in supporting regional issuers’ access to global capital.”

The total outstanding value of debt securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai exceeds USD 147.3 billion. This reflects the depth and diversity of issuers accessing Dubai’s international debt markets across sovereign, financial institution, and corporate segments.

About Al Masraf Bank:

Al Masraf (Arab Bank for Investment & Foreign Trade) is a leading financial institution based in the UAE, established in 1976 under Federal Decree No. 50, signed by His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Founded to foster economic cooperation and facilitate cross-border trade and investment among Arab countries, Al Masraf plays a key role in facilitating trade flows in its target corridors in North Africa while supporting its customers in the UAE and abroad.

The bank offers a comprehensive range of services, including Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Islamic Banking, and Treasury solutions, contributing to regional economic growth. For more information, visit www.almasraf.ae.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

