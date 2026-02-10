With more than AED 6.1 billion in property sales recorded in the first half of 2025, the area reflects growing demand for integrated residential and hospitality-led developments

Dubai, UAE – Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led developer, has announced the launch of The Meriva Collection, a new beachfront development located on Island B of Dubai Islands. The launch represents a significant milestone for the brand, introducing Ellington’s first hospitality-led project alongside a curated collection of beachfront residences designed to balance living, staying, and everyday resort-style experiences.

The Meriva Collection comprises five premium residential buildings, a signature beachfront residence, and a dedicated hotel, all with direct access to the beach. The residential offering includes a range of one- to four-bedroom apartments and penthouses, many with study spaces and uninterrupted sea views, alongside a limited collection of three- and five-bedroom signature beachfront residences featuring private pools, a rooftop gym, and direct shoreline access.

Positioned at the heart of the masterplan, the dedicated hotel acts as the social and visual anchor of the development, activating the waterfront while remaining closely integrated with the surrounding residences. Managed by a reputable hospitality operator, it is designed to enhance the destination’s vibrancy and support long-term community activation, as Dubai Islands continues to gain momentum as a waterfront lifestyle hub. According to Betterhomes Research, the area recorded more than AED 6.1 billion in property sales in the first half of 2025, reflecting growing demand for integrated residential and hospitality-led developments.



Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said, “The real estate market is maturing, and with that comes a shift in what creates lasting value. Developments today extend beyond residential use to function as destinations. The Meriva Collection reflects thinking, design discipline and hospitality to create places that remain relevant well beyond launch, while staying closely connected to their natural and urban surroundings.”

The Meriva Collection reflects Ellington’s design-led philosophy through an architectural approach that encourages a fluid relationship between indoor and outdoor living. Landscaped promenades, shaded walkways, and pedestrian-first planning shape the masterplan, supported by integrated retail, dining, and leisure spaces that contribute to everyday well-being.

Shared amenities are thoughtfully planned to support both active and relaxed lifestyles. These include both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, fitness and yoga and Pilates studios, a 2km jogging track and sports facilities, as well as wellness zones and family-friendly spaces. Social and creative spaces include a jazz club, coworking and F&B areas, as well as a juice bar, adding depth to the community experience and reinforcing The Meriva Collection as a place to live, connect, and unwind.

By introducing a hospitality-led development grounded in human-centred design, Ellington continues to extend its design philosophy beyond the home, reinforcing its commitment to creating environments that deliver long-term value and enrich daily life.

