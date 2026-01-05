Amman, Jordan: Valu, the leading universal financial technology powerhouse in Egypt, announced today that it has received final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) to officially launch its services in Jordan under a Specialized Finance license, offering consumers convenient financing solutions. This approval follows the initial regulatory clearance granted in 2025. It represents a significant milestone in Valu’s regional growth strategy and long-term commitment to advancing financial inclusion in Jordan.

Valu plans to commence operations in Jordan during the first quarter of 2026, marking the beginning of its full-scale market rollout following the completion of all regulatory and operational requirements.

In conjunction with this significant milestone, Valu has announced its leadership structure to oversee its operations in Jordan. His Excellency Eng. Mothanna Gharaibeh, the previous Minister of Investment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has been appointed as the Chairman of Valu Jordan. Furthermore, Mohammad Al Yousef has been appointed as the CEO for Valu Jordan. This approach reflects Valu’s commitment to strengthening corporate governance and enhancing operational efficiency through experienced local leadership.

H.E. Eng. Mothanna Gharaibeh, prior to serving as the former Minister of Investment, held the positions of Minister of Communications and Information Technology and the first Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship from 2018 to 2020. During that time, he was recognized for significantly advancing Jordan's digital infrastructure. In addition to his public sector service, he also held various positions in the telecommunications sector, including leading Ericsson's operations in Jordan with over 19 years of experience in the private sector across the Middle East, working with global multinational companies that serve local, regional, and global customers across technology, digital transformation, and public policy, providing profound expertise in economic development and investment-driven growth.

Mohammad Al Yousef, with over 18 years of experience in leading fintech, e-commerce, tech, and telecom in the region, will drive Valu’s local strategy, operations, and expansion, drawing on a proven ability to scale digital businesses and build high-performing teams. At his previous role in Arab Business Machines (ABM), Apple’s Middle East distributor, he grew Apple’s carrier business in Jordan, and as Zood Super App’s Country Manager, he launched e-commerce and BNPL with double-digit monthly growth. Earlier at Samsung Electronics Levant, he guided product strategy and e-commerce for a $1B+ portfolio. With startup and established corporate experience, he thrives in competitive markets and delivers strong commercial results.

Jordan represents a strategic growth market for Valu, underpinned by strong consumer demand for flexible, accessible financial solutions and a rapidly evolving digital payments ecosystem with ongoing support from the Central Bank of Jordan. With final regulatory approval secured, Valu is now positioned to fully roll out its platform, offering consumers responsible financing solutions across a wide range of sectors, including retail, electronics, healthcare, education, and other essential and lifestyle categories.

Valu’s financing offering is designed to enhance purchasing power while promoting responsible credit usage, enabling consumers to access goods and services without immediate financial pressure. For merchants, the platform delivers seamless integration, increased conversion rates, higher ticket sizes, and improved customer loyalty, contributing to sustainable business growth.

The company’s entry into Jordan exemplifies a remarkable journey, supported by extensive market preparation. This initiative features the recruitment of talented Jordanian professionals with deep expertise in finance, fintech, and market operations, highlighting Valu’s unwavering commitment to local employment, knowledge transfer, and the market's flourishing. Moreover, Valu’s strategic partnerships with esteemed merchants and financial institutions across Jordan pave the way for a robust and sustainable market launch.

Commenting on receiving the final approval from the CBJ, Habiba Naguib, Chief Market Expansion and Strategy Officer of Valu, said: “Securing final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan under a Specialized Finance license is a pivotal moment for Valu and a testament to the strength of our platform, governance model, and long-term vision for the market. Jordan is a key pillar in Valu’s regional expansion strategy. As we prepare to begin operations in the first quarter of the year 2026, our focus remains on driving financial inclusion through innovative, customer-centric products while investing in local talent and contributing meaningfully to the Jordanian financial ecosystem. We are also proud to have partnered with Hammouri & Partners Attorneys, whose expertise and dedicated efforts helped us in successfully securing the license.”

This latest milestone builds on Valu’s growing regional momentum, including its listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in 2025, following Amazon's direct stake acquisition in Valu, further solidifying its position as a leading fintech player committed to transforming digital finance across the MENA region.

