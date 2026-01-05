Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it will boldly break away from the conventional exhibition framework and present a new exhibition paradigm with The First Look at CES 2026, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6–9.

For The First Look, the company is shifting from operating a public booth within the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) to establishing a standalone exhibition hall at The Wynn Las Vegas. There, Samsung will curate an experience that adopts techniques used in art galleries and museums to unveil its new products and technologies.

To this end, the company has built its exhibition space, the Samsung Exhibition Zone, on an industry-leading scale, enabling all activities — product exhibitions, presentations, events, technology forums and consultations with key clients and partners — to be conducted organically in a single integrated location. The Exhibition Zone reflects Samsung’s strong commitment to transforming the exhibition paradigm beyond a simple change of venue, toward an approach centered around the customer experience.

Beyond Simple Lineups: Experiencing the Essence of AI in a Well-Curated Space

At CES 2026, Samsung will present its unified AI approach for its Device eXperience (DX) Division and articulate the company’s overall business direction. It is because of this ambitious vision that the company has chosen to establish an industry-leading, large-scale premium standalone exhibition space at The Wynn. There, Samsung will have no limitations when showcasing its industry-leading innovations and will be able to fully convey its overall AI strategy and vision — and the real-life value it can bring to consumers.

The First Look event has been designed to demonstrate how Samsung’s technology transforms lives, moving beyond only showcasing new product features. To realize a fully immersive environment, the exhibition will provide minimized congestion and enhanced programming for a deeper, more meaningful visitor experience.

A Grand Showcase of Samsung AI at the Industry’s Largest Space

Through carefully curated storytelling, Samsung’s Exhibition Zone has been designed to allow visitors to intuitively engage with Samsung’s AI innovation, current key technologies and future direction. Under the theme of “Your Companion to AI Living,” the exhibition showcases how Samsung has extensively applied AI technologies not only across all its product categories — including mobile, home appliances and displays — but also the functions and services that connect them. Visitors will be able to experience these differentiated AI capabilities, which offer seamless, always-on connectivity anytime and anywhere. This hyper-connected ecosystem, where software and AI work together to overcome the normal limits of hardware, is something that only Samsung can deliver.

New Tech Forums Spotlight Recent Industry Trends and Technologies

At CES 2026, Samsung will also host a series of Tech Forum panel discussions dedicated to exploring the latest industry trends and future technologies. The panels will be held over two days on Jan. 5–6 (local time), and will consist of four sessions centered on AI, home appliances, services and design.

Each session will feature both Samsung experts and participants from partner companies, academia, media and the analyst community, who will engage in in-depth discussions on industry trends — as well as new technologies and the future of the industry.

To learn more about The First Look, visit Samsung Newsroom’s CES 2026 landing page.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.