Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced a strategic agreement with the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (Daam), naming Daam as an Official Supporter of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026. The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony held at Ooredoo HQ1.

The ceremony was attended by Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Organising Committee at Ooredoo Qatar, alongside Hassan Yousef Al-Obaidly, Director of Programmes at Daam.

As a leading national initiative, Daam has established itself as a cornerstone in supporting social and sporting activities throughout Qatar. This partnership with the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo underscores a shared commitment to sporting excellence.

Commenting on the agreement, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, said, "We are delighted to welcome Daam as an Official Supporter of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026. This partnership goes beyond sponsorship; it represents a shared vision for Qatar's future. Together, we are creating opportunities for thousands of participants to embrace active lifestyles, while strengthening the bonds that unite our community through the power of sport."

Hassan Yousef Al-Obaidly, Director of Programs Department at the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (Daam), said: “We at Daam are proud of this partnership with the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026, as it reflects our firm commitment to supporting community sports and encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle for all members of Qatari society. This collaboration will contribute to enhancing sporting excellence and uniting efforts to elevate the participants' experience, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 in building a vibrant and cohesive society.”

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has firmly established itself as one of the region's premier sporting events, attracting elite athletes and community runners from across the globe. The partnership with Daam will enhance the marathon experience for all participants, further cementing Qatar's reputation as a world-class destination for sports and community-driven initiatives.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Website: www.ooredoo.qa