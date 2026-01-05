Doha, Qatar: Mastercard announced that QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, was granted a Mastercard license to extend its issuing and acquiring activities in Syria, enabling it to provide Mastercard payment solutions - accepted locally and internationally- to individuals and businesses.

The move, which follows the memorandum of understanding signed between Mastercard and the Central Bank of Syria in September to support the modernization of the country’s digital payments infrastructure, will expand access to seamless, secure and innovative digital transactions.

The alliance marks an important milestone for Mastercard and QNB in their joint efforts to enhance digital banking experience, drive financial inclusion and create new opportunities through technology.

This collaboration also reflects QNB’s commitment to spearheading digital innovation across its international network and underscores QNB Group’s dedication to fostering more resilient growth in this high‑potential market. Together, QNB and Mastercard aim to contribute to the evolution of Syria’s payments landscape.

“At Mastercard, we are deepening our commitment to Syria as early investors in a market undergoing meaningful transformation. By empowering our partner banks, we are enabling millions of citizens to access modern financial services and laying the foundations for a robust, future-ready payments ecosystem. Our work supports the country’s vision for sustainable economic progress, delivered with full respect for regulatory and compliance standards,” said Adam Jones, division president, West Arabia, Mastercard.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

About QNB Group

QNB Group stands among the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa region and is recognized as one of the most valuable banking brands in the market. The Group operates in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, offering tailored products and services powered by innovation. Supported by a dedicated team of over 31,000 professionals, QNB Group continues to drive banking excellence worldwide.