In a continuation of its tireless dedication to empowering youth, Orange Jordan sponsored the “Artificial Intelligence and Future Technologies” day held at the Hashemite University. It was organized by the university’s Faculty of Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II for Information Technology coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations. The event brought together prominent tech experts while featuring students’ projects that showcased their creativity and solid technical skills.

During the event, the founder of e-Fresco startup, Ammar Al Shami, incubated by Orange Digital Center, gave a presentation titled “e-Fresco: Journey of a Startup with Orange AI Incubator.” Al Shami shed light on his entrepreneurial experience that led to establishing a startup specializing in artificial intelligence. He highlighted the pivotal role played by Orange Jordan in supporting the company’s development across various stages of growth.

Orange Jordan emphasized its commitment to empowering youth and nurturing their aspirations by offering access to learning and development opportunities in advanced technological fields, including artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. This commitment is aligned with the core pillars of the company’s corporate responsibility strategy, inspired by Orange’s group vision. Moreover, the company underscored its vision to foster entrepreneurship by cultivating an enabling environment where innovators can launch and scale their ventures on solid basis.

This event testifies to the extended partnership between Orange Jordan and the Hashemite University, aiming to inspire students and support their journey toward a digital and professional future. It also embodies the ambitious vision of the Jordanian universities in advancing digital transformation and contributing to sustainable economic growth.

