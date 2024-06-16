Partnership aims to provide a comprehensive curriculum in the form of DLT Africa Regional Developers Program, comprising of essential skills to develop enterprise-grade solutions and dApps on Hedera protocol

Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa – The Hashgraph Association (THA),a Swiss-based organization at the forefront of digital enablement and fostering meaningful collaborations within the Hedera network, today announced a strategic partnership with Adanian Labs, a leading pan-africa smart technology company. Together, with The Africa Blockchain Centre (ABC), the partnership aims to empower over 3000 Web3 developers across Africa through DLT Africa Regional Developer Program (DLT-ARDP).

As part of the collaboration, The Hashgraph Association (THA) will equip the participants with access to the latest Web3 industry knowledge and best practices aligned with global trends in blockchain/DLT technology, on the other hand, Adanian Labs brings in unparalleled industry expertise in Smart technologies and program development ensuing a superior learning experience. To ensure the initiative is well received, The Africa Blockchain Centre (ABC) will help provide regional context, facilitate student outreach and foster profound understanding of how blockchain can help solve challenges in the African continent.

Speaking on the strategic collaborations across the African continent, Kamal Youssefi, President, The Hashgraph Association said, “We have been at the forefront of digital enablement across Africa, and are pleased to support educational initiatives such as the DLT Africa Regional Developer Program. This expands on our other strategic partnerships across the continent, as showcased recently during GITEX Africa 2024. Funding and partnering with Adanian Labs and The Africa Blockchain Centre is key to empowering the youth and fostering a digital future for all in Africa.”

The partnership focuses on equipping tech-savvy students across Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Rwanda, and South Africa, with the necessary skills and knowledge essential for thriving in the burgeoning Web3 industry, post successful completion, the participants will receive certifications from The Hashgraph Association and will be accreditedknown as Hedera-Certified Developers (HCD).

The DLT Africa Regional Developer Program is a comprehensive training and development initiative funded by The Hashgraph Association and meticulously crafted to introduce participants to the dynamic realm of blockchain/distributed ledger technology (DLT), with a particular emphasis on Hedera network, a leading enterprise-grade public ledger. Leveraging the collective expertise of Adanian Labs, The Africa Blockchain Centre, and The Hashgraph Association, the program promises a rich learning experience, covering essentials needed to be a successful web3 developer.

Emphasizing on the need for a dedicated program to upskill the African talent pool, Bendon Murgor, Chief Technology Officer, Adanian Labs said, “The DLT Africa Regional Developer Program is a testament to our commitment to foster smart technological innovation and talent development in Africa. Through this initiative, we aim to equip the youth with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital economy.”

Participants will deep-dive into the core principles and functionalities underpinning the Hedera network including, an in-depth understanding of Tokens, Consensus, Smart Contract Development and Decentralized Apps (dApps), paving the way for a promising career in the ever-evolving Web3blockchain industry. To put their newfound knowledge to the test, program participants will have the chance to showcase their talents in a culminating hackathon across the five countries. This exciting event will challenge students to develop innovative solutions with the potential to revolutionize various African industries. Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams, providing not only recognition but also valuable resources to jumpstart their blockchain projects and to participate in an Entrepreneur Exchange Program (EEP) with Switzerland.

“At The Africa Blockchain Centre, we believe in the transformative power of blockchain technology to drive socio-economic development in Africa. By partnering with Adanian Labs and The Hashgraph Association, we are excited to contribute to building a Web3-savvy workforce across the continent.” Says Jefferson Mkungusi, Chief Executive Officer, The Africa Blockchain Centre (ABC).

This concerted effort promises a comprehensive and impactful learning journey, designed to prepare students for entrepreneurship and leadership in the future of African blockchain.

Applications for the DLT Africa Regional Capacity Building Program are now open to qualified students in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. Visit our social media platforms for more information on how to apply. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to become a leader in the future of blockchain!

About The Hashgraph Association (THA)

The Hashgraph Association is at the forefront of the digital enablement and empowerment of organizations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications, including funding training, innovation, and venture building programs globally. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association supports and funds innovation, research, and development that enables economic inclusion and a digital future for all, with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For further information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com.

About Adanian Labs

Established in 2020, Adanian Labs is a Pan-African smart technology company committed to unlocking Africa's digital potential. Empowering businesses across 10 countries – including Malawi, Zambia, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and the UK – Adanian Labs provides innovative tools, SaaS platforms, and solutions to power multiple sectors. Adanian labs is also committed to building a skilled tech workforce through industry-leading programs, with the goal of training 50,000 smart tech professionals by 2027. Pioneering innovation, Adanian Labs has invested in over 40 companies and offers comprehensive solutions, including venture acceleration and borderless Africa initiatives. Visit www.adanianlabs.io to learn more.

About The Africa Blockchain Centre (ABC):

The Africa Blockchain Centre (ABC) is a leading institution dedicated to advancing blockchain education, Research & Development and adoption across the African continent. Established by Adanian Labs, ABC serves as a premier Blockchain Center of Excellence, providing comprehensive educational programs, engineering, research initiatives, and community-building activities to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge and resources needed to leverage blockchain for social and economic development. Through strategic partnerships, advocacy efforts, and a commitment to innovation, ABC is at the forefront of driving blockchain adoption and fostering sustainable growth throughout Africa. Visit ABC's website www.theafricablockchaincenter.com/ to learn more.

