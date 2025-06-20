Innovative collaborations planned on Merchandise, Media Content, Community Programs and potential Basketball/Multi-Sport expansion

Los Angeles, Paris – Qatar Sports Investments, the majority-owner of European Champions Paris Saint-Germain, has signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Kevin Durant, one of the most decorated US basketball players of all time and a leading investor in sports and entertainment properties.

The deal will see Durant – via his media and investment arm Boardroom, with entrepreneur and long-time business partner Rich Kleiman – acquire a direct minority stake in the Club.

In August 2024, Durant – the two-time NBA Champion, four-time Olympic gold medalist, MVP, and fifteen-time NBA All-Star – partnered with Paris Saint-Germain through Arctos Partners, a minority shareholder in the Club. Earlier this week, Qatar Sports Investments and Boardroom Sports Holdings – Durant’s personal investment vehicle which holds stakes in a range of leading sports teams and leagues – signed a share purchase and strategic partnership agreement whereby Durant has become a direct minority shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain.

As part of the relationship, Boardroom and Qatar Sports Investments will partner on a wide-series of commercial, investment, and content initiatives; and Durant will support the Club on its continued sports and business diversification and growth – including co-developing merchandise and original media content; advising on the Club’s US and other international markets strategy; supporting PSG for Communities (the Club’s charitable foundation and fundraising arm); and consulting on Paris Saint-Germain’s multi-sport strategy including potential plans in basketball.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Qatar Sports Investments said, “QSI is pleased to welcome Kevin Durant as a direct shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain and strategic partner of our Group. We continually seek to elevate the Club and our broader portfolio through high-impact partnerships that bring strategic value, innovation, and global perspective. Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI.”

Kevin Durant said, “It is an honour to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain – a Club and a city that is so close to my heart. This club has big plans ahead, and I can't wait to be a part of the next phase of growth; and to explore new investment opportunities with QSI.”

About Qatar Sports Investments

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) is a strategic investment group focused on world-class assets across sport, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture. Founded in 2004, QSI brings hands-on expertise, innovative capital solutions, and a long-term vision to each of its investments. Its portfolio includes the iconic football club and current European Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the global professional padel tour Premier Padel, and the historic Portuguese football club Sporting Clube de Braga (SC Braga), together with major investments in Art Basel and other leading assets. With a proven track record of transformative impact, QSI continues to shape the future of cultural and entertainment experiences worldwide. For more information, please contact: media@qsi.com.qa.

About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman that focuses on the intersection of sports, entertainment, and business. Boardroom’s media arm produces daily and weekly newsletters along with premium content showcasing how athletes, executives, musicians, and creators are moving the business world forward. Boardroom’s network reaches over 52 million unique visitors each month, delivering a powerful blend of premium content and immersive experiences.

Boardroom’s signature events – including the annual CNBC x Boardroom Game Plan Summit, NBA and WNBA All-Star weekend activations, and other tentpole moments like F1 Miami, US Open, and Art Basel – consistently attract an elite network of athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of business. Boardroom’s advisory arm consults and connects athletes, brands, and executives with its broader network and initiatives while Boardroom Sports Holdings invests in sports teams and leagues, including the Major League Pickleball team, the DC Pickleball Team, NWSL champions Gotham FC, and MLS' Philadelphia Union. Recent film and TV projects under the Boardroom brand include the Academy Award-winning Two Distant Strangers (Netflix), the critically acclaimed scripted series Swagger (Apple TV+) and Emmy-nominated documentary NYC Point Gods (Showtime).