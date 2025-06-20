The University of Dubai, in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), has officially launched a groundbreaking Arab initiative titled “Arab AI Researchers (AAIR)”. This is the first initiative of its kind in the region and comes as part of the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU), which was first announced last year at the University of Dubai.

A Regional Step Forward in Academic Innovation

His Excellency Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, emphasized that this initiative is aligned with the key recommendations announced at the conclusion of the 5th edition of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF), particularly those drawn from the inaugural report of the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU). The findings underscored the urgent need to integrate AI tools and technologies into both Academic Research and teaching practices across Arab universities.

Dr. Al Bastaki stated: “The current initiative, ‘Arab AI Researchers (AAIR),’ aims to enhance the skills of Arab researchers and academics in embedding AI technologies and tools into teaching methods, curricula, and academic research. It promotes the optimal use of artificial intelligence in higher education across all academic levels, from undergraduate to postgraduate.”

Fostering a Widespread Educational Transformation

His Excellency Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Center for Futures Studies at the University of Dubai and the president of the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU), highlighted the importance of this initiative in reaching a wide audience of researchers. He noted that it offers a specialized training program to help integrate AI applications into both educational practices and academic research processes across all levels of study.

A Specialized AI Training Program for Academia

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, CEO of AIJRF, stressed the initiative’s role in launching such a highly specialized training program. This program is designed to teach participants the fundamentals and applications of AI tools in both theoretical and applied research, while also enabling them to analyze research data using AI, yielding faster and more efficient outcomes.

Dr. Abdulzaher added: “The program will also introduce participants to innovative AI-based teaching approaches -from smart classroom practices and automated assignments to AI-generated project ideas- along with the ethical principles guiding the use of AI in education.”

Initiative Objectives

Enhance researchers' skills in using AI tools and applications in all areas of Academic Research, in an objective and academically sound manner.

Integrate AI tools and technologies into the educational process within universities and educational institutions at all levels: undergraduate and postgraduate.

Promote a new understanding of how to present ideas for studies, master's and doctoral thesis, and international publications when addressing AI tools and technologies.

Empower Arab researchers and academics to use AI tools and technologies in scientific research, in accordance with international best practices.

Empower Arab researchers and academics to integrate AI tools and technologies into scientific research using global best practices.

Enhance the integration of AI in higher education by developing innovative teaching methods based on intelligent data analysis and interactive learning.

Build a specialized Arab knowledge community focused on AI applications in education and research through knowledge exchange, workshops, and training programs.

Provide Arabic-language resources and guidelines to support the effective incorporation of AI into university curricula, while considering local academic and cultural contexts.

Promote Arab scientific research in the field of AI in education, and encourage the publication of academic work at both regional and international levels.

Foster ethical and critical thinking in the use of AI in educational settings by raising awareness of the risks and challenges of emerging technologies.

Develop strategic partnerships between universities, research centers, and institutions involved in technology and education to support digital academic transformation across the Arab world.

Expected Outcomes

Master the use of AI tools and applications in academic research.

Utilize AI in data analysis to derive faster and more accurate conclusions.

Embed AI into smart curricula and classroom strategies , including automated assignment creation, grading, and project development.

, including automated assignment creation, grading, and project development. Understand and apply the ethical principles of artificial intelligence.

of artificial intelligence. Acquire technical and cognitive skills necessary for AI application in academia.

Systematically and effectively integrate AI into teaching methods and curricula .

. Design and develop AI-based academic research in line with global academic standards .

Optimize AI usage in university education to improve quality and digital transformation .

Prepare a new generation of Arab researchers capable of leading innovation in educational and technological institutions.

Training Methodology and Tools

10 AI tools for research writing and scientific publishing

5 AI applications for classroom management

5 AI tools for managing student projects, assignments, and assessments

Program Duration and Certification

The training program is conducted three times annually

Each round includes 150 participants

The program spans 4 intensive days, totaling 15 practical training hours

Participants who submit a final research or educational project will receive an accredited certificate from: Artificial Intelligence Journalism Foundation (AIJRF) University of Dubai Other participating universities



​​​​​​​About AIJRF

Founded in 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the world’s first global research organization dedicated to the study of media, artificial intelligence, content creation, media of Metaverse, the Fourth & Fifth Industrial Revolution, and humanities. It was established by a group of professors and academic researchers specializing in these fields.

AIJRF leads over 20 international initiatives in artificial intelligence, including the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF), the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI), the Arab Artificial Intelligence Index in Universities (AIU), the AI Skills Camp for Students, AI Skills Challenge for University undergraduates and the Arab AI Researchers (AAIR) initiative.

AIJRF offers more than 120 training programs, including a professional diploma in: content creation and artificial intelligence, AI technologies and smart government services, AI and media industries, media of Metaverse, and AI in education, among more than 20 specialized training tracks. These programs aim to integrate AI tools and solutions into key professional and educational sectors.

In 2021, AIJRF has published the world’s first ethical and professional guide for AI-powered content creation, titled: The Artificial Intelligence Journalism and Professional Code of Ethics. In 2024, it released the second edition under the title: The Artificial Intelligence Journalism Professional Ethics and Codes of Conduct (AIJEC).