PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- SambaNova, a leader in next-generation AI infrastructure, today announced SambaManaged, the industry’s first inference-optimized data center product offering, deployable in just 90 days — dramatically faster than the typical 18 to 24 months. Designed for rapid deployment, this modular product enables existing data centers to immediately stand up AI inference services with minimal infrastructure modification.

As global AI inference demands soar, traditional data centers grapple with lengthy deployment timelines of 18–24 months, extensive power requirements, and costly facility upgrades. SambaManaged addresses these critical barriers, enabling organizations to quickly launch profitable AI inference services leveraging existing power and network infrastructure.

“Data centers are struggling with power, cooling, and expertise challenges as AI demand grows,” said Abhi Ingle, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at SambaNova. “SambaManaged delivers high-performance AI with just 10kW of air-cooled power and minimal infrastructure changes — making rapid deployment simple for any data center.”

Key Advantages for Data Centers and Cloud Providers:

Unmatched Efficiency: Sets a new industry benchmark for performance per watt, maximizing return on investment and reducing total cost of ownership.

Sets a new industry benchmark for performance per watt, maximizing return on investment and reducing total cost of ownership. Rapid Deployment: Launch a fully managed AI inference service in as little as 90 days, minimizing integration challenges and accelerating time to value.

Launch a fully managed AI inference service in as little as 90 days, minimizing integration challenges and accelerating time to value. Open Model Flexibility: Achieve lightning-fast inference with leading open-source models, ensuring no vendor lock-in and future-proof operations.

Achieve lightning-fast inference with leading open-source models, ensuring no vendor lock-in and future-proof operations. Modular, Scalable Design: Scale from small to large deployments with ease, including the capability to build a 1 MW “Token Factory” (100 racks or 1,600 chips) or larger that scales with evolving business needs.

Scale from small to large deployments with ease, including the capability to build a 1 MW “Token Factory” (100 racks or 1,600 chips) or larger that scales with evolving business needs. Managed or Self-Service Options: Choose a fully managed service or take over operations as internal expertise grows, supported by a customizable developer/enterprise UI and flexible pricing models.

SambaManaged is already being adopted by a major US public company with a large power footprint. The platform will deliver the highest throughput on DeepSeek and similar models, empowering them to maximize inference revenue while optimizing Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

“While others talk about the future of AI, we’re delivering it — today,” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova. “SambaManaged is a game-changer for organizations that want to accelerate their AI initiatives without compromising on speed, scale, or efficiency. Anywhere you have power and networking, we can bring your AI infrastructure online in record time.”

About SambaNova

SambaNova enables enterprises to rapidly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova was founded in 2017 by industry veterans from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. The company is backed by top-tier investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, and Celesta.