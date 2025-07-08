Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — The Surpluss, a UAE-based climate-tech start up, has been awarded first place in the Circular Economy category at the 2025 BRICS Solutions Awards held this week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The win marks a major milestone for the company—and for the UAE’s global positioning as a hub for sustainable innovation.

At the 2025 BRICS Business Forum held on Saturday, July 5, the BRICS Solutions Awards unveiled this year’s winning innovations—spotlighting scalable, high-impact technologies from across member countries. The awards recognize outstanding contributions in six key categories: bioeconomy, circular economy, digital transformation, energy transition, food security, and innovative financing. Designed to strengthen cooperation among BRICS nations and accelerate global adoption of sustainable solutions, the initiative drew over 500 applications from startups, public institutions, large enterprises, government bodies, and universities.

Founded in the UAE, The Surpluss (a certified B Corp) is a multi-award-winning digital platform that enables traceable trade of surplus materials, products, and industrial resources. Operating across three continents, its mission is to make the circular economy profitable, measurable, and mainstream by enabling localized, data-driven transactions that unlock economic and environmental value from underutilized inventory and assets.

“We are immensely proud to see ‘The Surpluss’, a homegrown UAE company, win first place in the Circular Economy category at the BRICS Solutions Award 2025 in Rio de Janeiro. Securing top honours in our very first year of participation is a remarkable achievement—not only for the company but for the UAE's innovation ecosystem as a whole. This recognition reaffirms our country’s commitment to sustainable, scalable solutions that contribute to global challenges. I encourage more UAE enterprises to come forward and showcase their ingenuity in future editions of the BRICS Solutions Award.” His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chair, UAE Chapter, BRICS Business Council; Group Chairman & CEO of DP World

The BRICS Solutions Awards celebrate and promotes innovative projects that drive climate change mitigation, environmental sustainability, and the efficient use of natural resources. These awards spotlight high-impact initiatives tackling global challenges while fostering sustainable development across BRICS nations. Aligned with the strategic priorities of the BRICS Business Council (BBC), they strengthen BRICS' role as a global leader in advancing environmental and climate technologies.​ Among the initiatives recognized in the BRICS Solutions Awards are the development of liquid biochips for agricultural genotyping and mobile 3D concrete printers, capable of constructing buildings in half the time of traditional methods while also reducing emissions.

“This award reflects a broader shift in global industry – from seeing latent resources as a liability to recognizing them as strategic levers for industry transformation” said Rana Hajirasouli, Founder & CEO of The Surpluss. “As a women-led start up, we are honoured to receive this award on such a prestigious international platform which reaffirms the UAEs’ commitment to Sustainable Development and to exporting high-impact, locally developed solutions that can scale, globally”.

With this global recognition, The Surpluss is accelerating its expansion across BRICS markets by embedding localized implementation models that enable industries to recover value from surplus, reduce disposal costs, and meet verified climate and resource efficiency targets.

About The Surpluss

Founded in the UAE, The Surpluss® is a multi-award-winning platform enabling traceable trade of excess materials, products, and resources. Its mission is to make sustainability profitable, measurable, and mainstream—creating new circular economies through digital infrastructure.

www.thesurpluss.com

The BRICS Solution Awards is promoted by the BRICS Business Council in partnership with the Brazilian Institute for the Development of International Business Relations (IBREI).