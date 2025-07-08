Riyadh: Following the approval of the Transport and Logistic Services Privatization Supervisory Committee, chaired by H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, the Roads General Authority (RGA), in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the One-Stop Station (OSS) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project. The project will be executed under a 30-year Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) contract and tendered in three separate waves, comprising six packages.

The packages are of similar scope and transaction structure, with a phased procurement approach designed to ensure a competitive bidding process that fosters private sector innovation. The first wave will include the initial package; the second wave will encompass the second and third packages; and the third wave will cover the remaining three packages.

The project involves the development of roadside service facilities across various locations within RGA’s 73,600-kilometer intercity road network. These facilities will include refueling stations, commercial spaces, parking lots, driver rest areas, vehicle maintenance services, and hospitality amenities. This promising opportunity is open to both local and international investors interested in contributing to the Kingdom’s infrastructure modernization.

The launch of the first wave will be detailed in the upcoming Request for Qualification (RFQ) stage. Through this initiative, Saudi Arabia aims to establish a modern, efficient, and traveler-friendly road network while reinforcing private sector participation in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, as well as Vision 2030.

RGA and NCP invite interested local and international investors to review the EOI document, available on the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa. The deadline for submitting EOIs is 28 July, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. KSA time.