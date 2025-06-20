Dubai, UAE: Emirates has announced it will ramp up operations to Barcelona with the addition of a third daily flight starting from 26 October 2025.

The added service will meet market demand and offer customers greater connectivity to/from the coastal city as well as access to popular destinations across Emirates’ network including Maldives, Bangkok, Bali, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Customers can look forward to the airline’s award-winning service and industry-leading products across all cabins including regionally inspired meals, premium beverages, and up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice – the airline’s inflight entertainment system.

Emirates currently serves Spain with 28 weekly flights utilising a fleet mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, including: 14 weekly flights to Madrid; and 14 weekly flights to Barcelona including 7 weekly flights from Dubai to Mexico City via Barcelona.