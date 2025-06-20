Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration and promote the exchange of expertise with regional and international entities, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) welcomed His Excellency Counselor Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Chairman of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee, to its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. He was accompanied by Mr. Osama Al Wakeel, Secretary of the Committee.

The delegation was received by His Excellency Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI; Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman and Ms. Ameirah Al Seraidi, Members of the NHRI Board of Trustees; His Excellency Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI; and Ms. Fajer Al Haidan, Head of Agreements and Reports Section.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the NHRI’s mandate and functions as an independent national institution, and its central role in supporting and advancing the human rights agenda in the United Arab Emirates. Discussions highlighted the NHRI’s alignment with international, regional, and national human rights frameworks.

The meeting also served as a platform to explore opportunities for enhancing joint cooperation and coordination in the implementation of the Arab Charter on Human Rights. Both sides expressed their commitment to advancing institutional efforts to adopt best practices in promoting and protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

H.E. Maqsoud Kruse congratulated H.E. Counselor Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi on his recent appointment as Chairman of the Committee, and praised the visit as a testament to the Committee’s commitment to constructive engagement and regional dialogue. He emphasized the importance of such exchanges in reinforcing a shared culture of human rights and strengthening broader Arab cooperation.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.