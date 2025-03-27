In a game-changing development for South Africa’s property sector, E-Deed is set to transform the way homeowners in rural areas and townships realise the value of their investments.



This innovative digital solution provides an accurate assessment and certification of building values, offering homeowners a secure and recognised digital proof of ownership and investment. By bridging the gap between informal housing and formal property recognition, E-Deed is paving the way for financial inclusion, asset security, and increased access to funding opportunities in the housing market.

GG Alcock of KasiNomics, a co-founder of E-Deed said, “Homeowners in these communities have poured immense resources into their properties, building not just homes but also rental units and other income-generating structures. For example, using our E-Deed evaluation technology in 2010 the value of Soweto’s houses was over R103bn; in 2024 the value of these Soweto houses was more than R116bn. That’s a R13bn increase, not in appreciation but in physical investment in improving and extending homes.

"Across a sample of 13 townships, the total value of houses increased from R237bn in 2010 to R277bn in 2024—an overall growth of R40bn, reflecting the ongoing investment by homeowners. This valuation process can now be done by E-Deed on a home-by-home basis.

“However, the value they’ve created remains largely unrealised because traditional valuation models fail to recognise these investments and there have been no tools to do this evaluation. E-Deed changes that—by providing a secure, accessible, and credible solution that allows homeowners to unlock the true value of their properties and leverage their assets for financial growth.”

Unlocking property value

Developed in partnership between Afrirent Holdings and Kasinomics – this solution seeks to address South Africa’s unresolved property rights challenges that have long hindered financial inclusion and economic empowerment for millions of homeowners in townships and rural areas.

Despite significant personal investment into home improvements—often funded through stokvel savings, lay-byes, microloans, and incremental material purchases—many properties remain undervalued or entirely unrecognised by financial institutions. This has left homeowners unable to leverage their properties to secure loans, access capital, or participate in the formal real estate market.

Critically, for many homeowners, this also means gaining access to formal insurance coverage for the first time. E-Deed is actively engaging with the industry to develop a solution that enables homeowners to insure their properties. Access to home insurance ensures that homeowners can protect their assets, strengthening financial security and promoting greater economic inclusion.

By harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), satellite imagery, and blockchain technology, E-Deed ensures property valuations reflect actual improvements and real market worth, bridging the gap between informal property ownership and the formal financial system.

Empowering homeowners financially

To this end, E-Deed introduces a transformative, technology-driven solution that not only certifies property value but also unlocks new financial possibilities. By enabling homeowners to register their properties online, submit documentation and photos, and receive a certified valuation within 24 hours, E-Deed establishes a verifiable record of ownership and investment.

Lance Chalwin-Milton, co-founder of E-Deed, said: “Homeownership is a powerful driver of wealth and opportunity, yet many homeowners in underserved areas struggle to unlock their property’s full financial potential. E-Deed provides a simple, transparent, and secure solution that enables homeowners to establish the value of their properties and access crucial financial services.

For a once-off fee of R300, they not only gain recognition of their property’s worth but also the ability to secure formal insurance—protecting their most valuable asset. Our mission is to empower communities, safeguard legacies, and drive financial inclusion by ensuring that every home’s true value is recognised.”

Senzo Tsabedze, executive group chairman of Afrirent, said: “We are heavily invested in driving innovation and inclusion within the property sector. E-Deed opens up opportunities for homeowners in townships and rural areas, enabling greater financial inclusion and wealth creation. This platform provides a secure, efficient, and transparent solution, ensuring that homeowners are no longer excluded from the financial system.”

