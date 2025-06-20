Dubai, United Arab Emirates: talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, has partnered with AdTech company Flyby, to introduce Smart Delivery Boxes across its delivery fleet in Dubai. These digitally enhanced boxes turn delivery bikes into mobile, data-driven advertising platforms, offering brands a powerful and measurable way to reach consumers across the UAE.

The Smart Delivery Boxes feature digital LED screens that display geo-targeted ads, turning everyday delivery routes into mobile, real-time advertising opportunities. This innovative solution not only creates a new channel for brand storytelling, but also aligns with talabat’s commitment to sustainable, tech-driven operations.

Pedram Assadi, COO at talabat, said “At talabat, we’re always looking for meaningful, innovative ways to enrich our ecosystem - for riders, partners, and the communities we serve. Through our partnership with Flyby, we are creating smarter, more scalable, and truly immersive brand experiences that seamlessly blend into everyday urban life, bringing brands closer to people in ways that feel natural and impactful.”

Cheyenne Kamran, CEO of Flyby, said, “We’re turning last-mile delivery assets into intelligent media that move with the city. Partnering with talabat, the region’s leading on-demand delivery platform, we’re unlocking a smarter, more connected form of urban engagement.”

The Smart Delivery Boxes offer direct benefits to talabat’s partners by making hyperlocal marketing more accessible and impactful.

Mobile Digital Billboards : LED screens display ads on-the-go, transforming delivery routes into impactful media moments across Dubai.

: LED screens display ads on-the-go, transforming delivery routes into impactful media moments across Dubai. Real-Time Performance : Advertisers gain access to live dashboards with impression counts and campaign analytics.

: Advertisers gain access to live dashboards with impression counts and campaign analytics. Geo-Fencing Technology : Ads can be precisely targeted to specific neighborhoods or times, ensuring relevance and reach.

: Ads can be precisely targeted to specific neighborhoods or times, ensuring relevance and reach. Sustainable Storytelling: Smart Delivery Boxes only display ads while in motion, reducing energy waste and maximizing relevance. The boxes are also cloud-connected via 4G and 5G, enabling seamless remote updates and eliminating the need for printed materials.

This partnership highlights talabat as a tech-first platform, where innovation serves customers, partners, and the wider community.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over six and a half million active customers as of December 2024. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.

About Flyby:

Flyby is an AdTech company transforming last-mile delivery into a dynamic advertising channel. Its Smart Delivery Boxes combine digital moving OOH advertising with real-time telematics and AI-powered rider safety monitoring. Headquartered in Dubai with an R&D centre in Munich and operations across the UAE and Germany, Flyby is driving innovation in mobility, advertising, and road safety.