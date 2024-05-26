Muscat: As part of its new vision to align with future aspirations and developments in the cultural and creative sectors in the Sultanate of Oman, Bait Al Zubair Foundation has announced a series of structural and management changes aimed at enhancing the Foundation's role in Oman's ongoing cultural renaissance.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammad Al Zubair, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustee, outlined the Foundation's vision: "With the 25th anniversary of the Bait Al Zubair Foundation, since its inception in 1998, and as the Sultanate of Oman strengthens its presence in the cultural and creative industries, we believe it is time to build on our vision. Bait Al Zubair will continue to work and expand on the cultural, artistic, and heritage fields covered by the Foundation, while integrating with relevant institutions in Oman and abroad."

He added, "We have strengthened the Board of Trustees with young talents by appointing Ahmed Al-Mukhaini and Mohra Al-Zubair as members. I am confident they will be valuable additions in achieving the Foundation's future goals."

The changes also include appointing Dr Muna bint Habrass bin Shbait Al-Alsulaimi as General Manager, Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Hasani as Deputy General Manager and Head of the Art and Museum Department, Omar bin Mohammed Al-Maamari as Museum Manager of the Bait Al Zubair Museum, and Rafael Aivazin as Manager of Business Development & Support. The organisational structure has been revised to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, enabling the Foundation to develop local and international relations and partnerships to serve its objectives.

Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Shahi, a Member of the Board of Trustees and Cultural Advisor to the Foundation, commented on these changes: "These appointments and promotions strengthen the institutional and administrative framework of Bait Al Zubair with specialised national expertise. They align with the Foundation's future directions, which will see significant transformations, necessitating new structural and management changes to meet the institution's goals in the coming years."

Expressing her vision for the Foundation's future, Dr Muna Habrass said: "The cultural sector in the Sultanate of Oman is undergoing rapid changes aimed at developing cultural and creative industries and introducing new products in line with Oman Vision 2024. As one of the most prominent private institutions in heritage, arts, and culture, the Bait Al Zubair Foundation has built a comprehensive strategy over the past years. We are now moving forward to realise this strategy and pioneer the local cultural movement."

Bait Al Zubair Foundation, launched in 1998 as the first private museum in the Sultanate of Oman, houses a diverse collection of heritage artefacts and exhibits. Over time, the Foundation expanded to include cultural and artistic activities, hosting art exhibitions and cultural events, thus enhancing its status as a leading supporter of Oman's cultural movement, providing a supportive environment for talents and ambitious projects in heritage, arts, and literature.