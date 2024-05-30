KUWAIT CITY: The Chinese Cultural Delegation — representing Xinjiang, an autonomous region in northwest China known for its diverse culture, history, and traditions showcased the region’s rich heritage in Kuwait at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center (JACC). Organized under the theme ‘Xinjiang is a Nice Place’; this the largescale music, dance and epic show, a multifaceted performance integrating dance and vocal music exhibited cultural heritage and was jointly presented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Government of China’s Xinjiang Yygur Automous Region under the guidance of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The delegation consisted of performers, artisans, and cultural ambassadors who traveled to Kuwait to share aspects of Xinjiang’s cultural heritage with the people of Kuwait through song and dance. This cultural exchange included performances of traditional music and dance, displays of handicrafts, and presentations on Xinjiang’s history, cuisine, and customs, playing a vital role in fostering cultural understanding and appreciation between Kuwait and China, promoting friendship and cooperation through the sharing of cultural experiences. Speaking at the event the Ambassador of China to the State of Kuwait, HE Zhang Jianwei, said this event is a unique experience of Xinjiang’s diverse and colorful culture, boasting magnificent and beautiful natural scenery and profound and time-honored history and culture; most importantly it has secure and stable environment for development.

He went on to say, “We hope to continue to enhance people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between China and Kuwait, promote mutual understanding and affinity between the two peoples and build gardens of world civilization fostering mutual appreciation and inspiration.” In recent years, he said, President Xi Jinping and HH the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah have had two successful meetings, charting the course for China-Kuwait strategic partnership.

China, he added, has always attached high importance to boosting people-to-people connectivity and shared development through cultural exchanges. “I believe today’s event will give Kuwaiti friends the live experience of the endeavors of the people of ethnic groups in Xinjiang for a better life in the new era. It will also enhance the exchange of mutual understanding between the two peoples and contribute to deepening the traditional friendship between the two nations.”

Integration

He expressed his gratitude to the Amiri Diwan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters; the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center and other Kuwaiti organizations for their support for this event. The event consisted of three parts – Dances from the Tianshan Mountains, Songs over the New Silk Road, and Symphony of the Kunlun Mountains, displaying colorful regional culture of Xinjiang, presenting a vivid tapestry of cultural interaction, exchange and integration among various ethnic groups in Xinjiang. Part I included dances from the Tianshan Mountains – Daolang Maxirap, Qiuci Music and Dance, Manas, Grassland of Happiness, and Zhula; Part II consisted of Songs over the New Silk Road – Golden Grassland, Night on the Grassland, Black Walking Horse, Picking Grapes and Sawuereng Carnival and Part III depicted Symphony of the Kunlun Mountains – Jasmine, Maigaiti under the Sun, Climber and Dancing with the New Era.

This grand-scale showcase of music, dance, and epic performances shared the essence of Xinjiang’s heritage and highlighted the region’s rich history and customs and also fostered profound cultural understanding and appreciation between Kuwait and China. Through this event, those who attended the event were taken on a sensory voyage through Xinjiang’s landscapes and traditions, embodying the spirit of friendship and cooperation that underpins the strategic partnership between China and Kuwait. As the curtain drew on this remarkable event, the echoes of Xinjiang’s melodies linger, leaving behind cherished memories and a renewed commitment to nurturing cross-cultural dialogue and appreciation.

