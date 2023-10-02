Riyadh: The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission signed an executive program with the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) in China, yesterday, for cooperation in the fields of translation, literature and publishing, and translation of prominent classic literature books from Arabic language into Chinese language and vice-versa, and publishing them in both friendly countries.



The signing ceremony of the executive program took place at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023, which is organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission under the theme "Inspirational Destination" at King Saud University in Riyadh from September 28 to October 7.



The Deputy Minister of Culture and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, signed the agreement, while the Chinese side was represented by the Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Zhang Jianchun.



The program will encourage the two parties to build bridges of culture, enrich content, and strengthen literary cooperation between the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission and the National Press and Publication Administration in China in a way that serves the sector and contributes to the development of cultural exchange between the Saudi and Chinese peoples.

The program also reflects the keenness of the Ministry of Culture to promote international cultural exchange as one of the strategic goals of Saudi Vision 2023.