QM signs MoUs with China, Mongolia museums

Qatar Museums has recently signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the Capital Museum of China and with the National Museum of Mongolia.Both MoUs were signed by Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Thani, Director of National Museum of Qatar, on behalf of Qatar Museums. From partners’ side, MoUs were signed by Han Zhanming, Director of Capital Museums of China and Dulamjav Munhktogoo, Director of the National Museum of Mongolia, respectively.The MoUs outlined the collaboration between Qatar Museum and each of the museums on numerous initiatives, including exhibitions, public programmes, workshops, and lectures to foster education, increase access to knowledge, and facilitate research.Qatar Museums will also exchange museum best practices for the benefit of education, professional development, and mutual co-operation with both museums.Qatar Museums (QM), the nation's preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes.QM preserves, restores, and expands the nation's cultural offerings and historical sites, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.