Doha, Katara: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara has announced the 4th edition of Al Nahma Musical, “Naham Al Khaleej,” scheduled from April 26 to 30.

Al Nahma, which translates to traditional maritime singing, aims to revive the rich heritage of maritime folklore and music in Qatar and the wider Gulf region.

Aligned with Katara’s mission to preserve and promote long-forgotten traditions, the event serves as a platform for showcasing the maritime culture deeply rooted in the country’s history. By hosting competitions and events like Al Nahma, Katara provides the public with an immersive experience of Qatari heritage.

Qatar, alongside other GCC countries, has a wealth of folk music, with maritime work songs holding a special place. Among these, pearl diving chants hold particular significance, as they were integral to pearling expeditions of the past. Each dhow would have a designated singer, known as the Naham, whose role was to uplift the spirits of the crew through song, providing both motivation and entertainment during arduous voyages.

The Al Nahma Musical event will take place from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Drama Theatre. The top performers stand to win substantial rewards, with QR50,000 for first place, QR40,000 for second place, QR30,000 for third place, and QR10,000 for fourth place and the Judges Appreciation Award.

The competition is divided into two categories — Work Arts: Duwari/Al Yamal/Al Khattab/Al Jib/Al Makhmous, and Lafjri Art: Adasani/Haddadi/Hassawi/Al Mukhlafi/Al Bahri. Given the historical importance of pearl diving in Qatar’s economy and culture, Katara has been at the forefront of efforts to revive the country’s maritime heritage. Through festivals, competitions, and voyages such as the Traditional Dhow Festival, Senyar Traditional Pearl Diving and Fishing Competition, and El Meyna (Al Mina) Pearl Diving Competition for Children, Katara continues to celebrate and preserve Qatar’s rich maritime legacy.

The tradition of work songs associated with sea-related activities, especially pearl hunting, remains a cherished aspect of Qatari folk music. Each song, with its unique rhythm, narrates different stages of a pearling trip, from setting sail to diving and rowing. The collective singing, led by the Naham, is important in motivating crew members during these voyages, offering both solace and encouragement amidst the challenges of the sea.

