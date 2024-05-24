JEDDAH — Saudi film director Shahad Ameen has completed production on her latest film, "Hijra," her second directorial endeavor following the internationally acclaimed "Scales."



This new project, developed over three years in collaboration with Iraqi filmmaker and producer Mohamed Al-Daradji, promises to be another compelling entry in her growing body of work.



Shot in diverse locales across eight Saudi cities such as Taif, Jeddah, and AlUla, the film portrays the journey of a woman and her granddaughters, highlighting the profound connections between generations of Saudi women. The story's geographic and emotional journey offers a deep dive into the nation’s rich cultural tapestry.



The cast features Khairiya Nazmi as the grandmother, with promising newcomer Lamar Feddan as her granddaughter Janna. The production also includes high-caliber international collaborators like French editor Hervé de Luz and cinematographer Miguel Litten Menz, bringing a global flavor to this distinctly Saudi narrative.



Shahad Ameen, known for her unique cinematic voice and deep connection to Saudi cultural themes, commented on the project: "Filming 'Hijra' across Saudi Arabia allowed us to explore the diverse cultural landscape of our country. This film, deeply embedded with the spirit of Saudi heritage and the dynamic role of women, has been both a challenge and a profound joy to create."



Co-producer Mohamed Hefzy reflected on the collaboration: "Working with Shahad since 'Scales' has shown her remarkable evolution as a filmmaker. 'Hijra' is a testament to her visionary approach to storytelling, and it's thrilling to support her in this ambitious project."



"Hijra" is produced by a consortium of influential production houses, including Biet Ameen Production and The Iraqi Independent Film Center, alongside HumanFilm UK and Ideation Studio led by Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor. Distribution in Saudi Arabia will be handled by Baltyuor's Cinewaves, with Film Clinic Indie Distribution managing sales across the Arab world.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).