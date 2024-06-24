Doha, Qatar: M7, Qatars epicenter for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion, design and technology, presented three designers at the M7 London Designer Showcase, a new bespoke initiative which aims to spotlight Qatari and Qatar-based designers on the international stage.

On the occasion, Chairperson of Qatar Museums HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani said: "The M7 Industry Program is one of our key initiatives to foster the creative industries, bringing together prominent figures in fashion and design with rising talents in Qatar to provide opportunities for dialogue and growth. Now, as a part of the program, we are bringing collections by remarkable designers and studios based in our country to Londons Institute for Contemporary Arts and the wider world. I congratulate the designers in this years program and look forward to seeing awareness of their work spread far and wide."

Director of M7 Maha Ghanim Al Sulaiti commented on the event, saying: "Bringing homegrown talent to London for this special initiative is part of M7s wider mission to bridge Qatars creatives to the wider design community, providing platforms for them to showcase their work on an international scale and raise awareness of Qatars impressive rising talents."

