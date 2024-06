Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Monday the government would upgrade its 2024 economic growth outlook in coming weeks to closer to 2.5% from the current forecast that sees gross domestic product expanding by 2%.

The Spanish economy outperformed its main peers within the European Union in the first quarter with a faster-than-expected 0.7% growth rate. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Writing by Emma Pinedo; Editing by David Latona)