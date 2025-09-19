Arab Finance: The Egypt-Spain Business Forum kicked off in Cairo on September 18th, marking a new milestone in the economic partnership between the two countries, according to a statement.

King Felipe VI of Spain and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attended the event, which was organized by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), in collaboration with the Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade (ICEX) and the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations (CEOE).

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib reviewed the current economic relations, highlighting that trade exchange between Egypt and Spain amounted to nearly $3.1 billion in 2024.

Meanwhile, Spanish investments in Egypt reached approximately €900 million.

He added that the Egyptian government aims to double these investments in the coming years, opening new horizons that reflect the strength of the political and strategic relations between the two sides.

El-Khatib touched upon the development boom in Egypt's economy over the past decade, which has seen massive development in infrastructure, including roads, ports, and airports. This is in addition to transportation projects, such as the monorail, high-speed electric train, and the metro.

Egypt also witnessed a remarkable expansion in energy and water projects, making it a promising regional hub for trade and investment and a bridge linking Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

During the forum, the minister identified several promising sectors, including renewable energy and green hydrogen, water and desalination, transportation and railways, agriculture and food industries, tourism, logistics services, and the digital economy.