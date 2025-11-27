RIYADH - Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and his Spanish counterpart Fernando Grande-Marlaska signed the cooperation plan between the two interior ministries.

The signing of the agreement was held at the end of their official talks at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday. The ministers discussed enhancing the exchange of expertise between the two ministries.

Prince Abdulaziz said that the meeting was held under the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to strengthen security cooperation in light of the strong relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in combating crime and tracking offenders, countering international drug-trafficking networks and money laundering. The session was attended by a number of officials from both sides.

