Madrid, Spain – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, graced the signing ceremony of one agreement and six memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the two countries covering various fields at Moncloa Palace in Madrid on Wednesday.

The agreement pertains to mutual visa waiver for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports between Oman and Spain.

The MoUs covered the fields of culture and sports, investment promotion, cooperation in agricultural, livestock, fisheries and food security fields, areas of water resources management and protection, clean energy and the field of transport and infrastructure.

The agreement and MoUs were signed on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

On behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, these were signed by José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Carlos Cuerpo, Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, and Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

Meeting with Spanish businessmen

His Majesty the Sultan and King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain met prominent Spanish business leaders at El Pardo Palace on Wednesday.

At the outset of the meeting, His Majesty the Sultan commended the distinguished level of economic and investment partnership between the two friendly nations, affirming the joint commitment to its enhancement and to capitalise all available opportunities to establish lucrative joint ventures that deliver mutual benefits to both countries.

