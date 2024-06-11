SHARJAH - The Islamic Affairs Department in Sharjah inaugurated the "Imam Ibn Hazm" Mosque in Al Mawrida 7, Al Seyouh suburb.

This new mosque, accommodating 1,000 worshippers, aligns with the Emirate's vision under the leadership of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to facilitate resident access to places of worship.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdullah Khalifa Ya'arouf Al-Sabousi, Head of the Islamic Affairs Department, along with the donor who contributed to the construction of the mosque, as well as several officials and residents of the suburb.

The mosque's design blends Islamic architecture with a modern touch, featuring three central domes, 19 smaller domes, and two 34-metre minarets. Notably, the construction adheres to green building principles, utilising modern energy and water conservation systems.

Spanning a total area of 14,394 square meters, the mosque encompasses a prayer hall with dedicated areas for ablution, restrooms, parking, an imam's residence, and a muezzin's residence. The prayer hall itself accommodates 1,000 worshippers, including a designated section for 65 female worshippers.

Al-Sabousi commended the mosque's addition to Sharjah's renowned mosques and minarets. He expressed gratitude to the philanthropists for their contributions to mosques construction in the Emirate, praying for Allah's blessings upon them.