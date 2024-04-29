Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of an open call to participate in the ‘Narratives of Belonging’ exhibition, which aims to celebrate professional Emirati artists and their achievements, discover talent in all fields of arts and culture, and support and motivate them to continue their creative passion and expand the scope of their participation in enhancing the local art scene, in line with the Authority’s aspirations to create a sustainable artistic environment capable of strengthening Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.

Dubai Culture aims to underscore the significance of sustainability within the culture and arts sector, inviting established and emerging Emirati artists, practitioners, and designers to contribute their creative expressions across mediums such as visual arts, drawing, sculpture, photography, design, calligraphy, and multimedia.

Participants are encouraged to explore storytelling themes in their artworks, emphasising concepts such as collectivism, cultural heritage, and the exploration of traditions, values, and identity, in addition to their creative and visual experiences that embody their ideas, visions, artistic trends, and their own stories.

The Authority will receive applications for participation until 1 June, after which a specialised committee comprising experts, artists and practitioners will evaluate the artworks to determine eligibility for participation in the upcoming exhibition, which will be held at Al Safa Art and Design Library.

Through this open call, Dubai Culture offers Emirati artists and practitioners specialising in visual, digital, literary, and design arts the chance to showcase their varied artistic perspectives inspired by the exhibition’s theme. Whether working individually or collaboratively, participants are invited to submit one or more original artworks that express the exhibition’s themes and emphasise the significance of storytelling in the cultural and artistic realm.

Submissions should be original, contemporary and have not been showcased previously, while also respecting local cultural traditions and values.