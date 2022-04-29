Saudi Arabia has invited bids for the construction of four dams as part of development projects in the Southern region, a newspaper said on Friday.

The four dams are located in the Southern Asir province and they will be constructed in separate areas in tandem with development plans, the Arabic language daily Al-Madina said.

The Environment, Water and Agriculture Ministry said bidding from experienced private sector firms would end after nearly three months.

“These projects constitute an opportunity for the private sector to contribute to the development of the Southern region,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The projects are intended to conserve water in that region and at the same time support plans to develop amusement activities in the region,” it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)