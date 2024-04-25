UAE - Al Hamra, a leading lifestyle developer and real estate investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the development of Al Hamra Waterfront, a waterfront residential project within its flagship and award-winning residential community of Al Hamra Village.

Located along the shores of the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, the project comprises 622 apartments across five 18-floor buildings and 19 townhouses encompassing four clusters, with each residence featuring sea view and a balcony.

With a starting price of AED1.1 million ($300 million), Al Hamra Waterfront consists of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom, duplex townhouses.

The project comes with a plethora of amenities, including a promenade, coworking space, entertainment room, swimming pools, jogging track, padel tennis courts, gym, parks, kids play area, BBQ area, pet park and grooming area.

Boasting direct views of the Arabian Gulf and the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, Al Hamra Waterfront offers residents one of the last opportunities to own a waterfront residence in the fully integrated community of Al Hamra Village. Home to people from over 100 countries, the community boasts a championship 18-hole golf course, a fully serviced 220-berth marina, iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Al Hamra Residences, and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality as well as the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort.

The project has the convenience of an established integrated community and strategic location in the three-mile growth corridor from Al Hamra to Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “The launch of Al Hamra Waterfront perfectly aligns with Al Hamra’s five-year growth strategy and underscores our commitment to delivering elevated lifestyle experiences to Ras Al Khaimah amidst ever-increasing demand for waterfront living in the Emirate. Embracing a contemporary design approach, this project capitalises on its location in Al Hamra Village, a community already sought after by individuals worldwide. We anticipate that Al Hamra Waterfront will set a new standard for modern waterfront living in Ras Al Khaimah."

Al Hamra's ambitious five-year plan entails strategic advancements in residential, hospitality, and retail offerings through new developments, partnerships, and enhancements to the existing portfolio, in alignment with the growing appeal of Ras Al Khaimah as a residential and tourist destination, he said.

