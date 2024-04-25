No parking fines will be issued in some Sharjah areas that were affected by the extreme weather conditions — until they return to normal, it was announced on Thursday

The Sharjah City Municipality also confirmed that no parking violations were issued during the record rains.

The parking fine waivers come just a few days after the Sharjah Police announced the cancellation of all penalties for traffic violations that were recorded during the storm.

The UAE was hit by the heaviest rainfall it had seen in 75 years on April 16. The extension of 'low surface pressure' and two waves of unstable weather wreaked havoc across the country.

Seeking to bring relief to storm-hit residents, the Sharjah City Municipality has taken the decision to scrap parking fines.

Among the violations that are covered by the waiver are:

The municipality stressed that it has not and will not issue public parking violations in areas affected by extreme weather until they fully return to normal.

