Iraq will soon name a consultant for a project to build new water treatment units for key housing projects and other areas which lack such facilities, an official has said.

The consultancy firm will conduct studies about the number of needed units and their costs, said Ammar Al-Maliki, Director of the Water Department at the Iraqi Construction and Housing Ministry.

Maliki told the Iraqi News Agency INA on Sunday the Ministry has formed a committee to appoint a consultant and present proposals to the cabinet on the project.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

