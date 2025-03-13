A consortium led by India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) with Spain’s Lantania has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the 300,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Ras Mohaisen Independent Water Plant (IWP) project in Saudi Arabia.

The scope of the contract, awarded by ACWA Power, includes design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant, according to an L&T press statement.

The project will be executed by L&T’s Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) Business.

The project encompasses intake and outfall facilities, process units, pumping stations, 600,000 m3 potable water storage facility, electrical, automation and instrumentation systems. Additionally, the project includes a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant.

The plant will serve as a drinking water source for Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Baha regions, benefiting about one million population.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the statement categorised the award as ‘large,’ in the INR 25 billion to INR 50 billion range. ($287 million-$574 million). This is the second desalination order that L&T has received in Saudi Arabia.

Zawya Projects had reported in February that a consortium of ACWA Power, Haji Abdullah Alireza & Partners Company and AlKifah Holding signed a 25-year water purchase agreement (WPA) with Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) to build and operate the $667 million desalination project. It said the project is expected to start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2030.

(1 US Dollar = 87.05 Indian rupees)

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

