Schools in Sharjah will return to in-person classes from Monday, April 29, authorities announced on Thursday.

The emirate had first announced distance learning for private schools on Monday, April 15 due to unstable weather conditions after heavy rains and storm had hit the country on Tuesday, April 16.

Students had studied remotely on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17.

After two days of online classes, students continued to study remotely on Thursday, April 18, followed by two more extensions on Monday, April 22 and then Tuesday, April 23, until Thursday, April 25, as the country reeled under the aftermath of the heaviest rain it had seen in 75 years.

