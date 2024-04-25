Archer Aviation, the NYSE-listed electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) developer, has entered into a framework agreement for “multi-hundred-million dollars” with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to accelerate commercial air taxi operations in the UAE, targeting a 2025 launch.

The agreement also includes in-country manufacturing, and training across the region, with the California-based company also coordinating with government partners across Abu Dhabi to develop the necessary vertiports and charging infrastructure, a statement read.

Key components of Archer’s collaboration with ADIO include vertiport construction, operational enablement for air taxi operations in the UAE, and in-country manufacturing of Archer’s Midnight aircraft.

“This substantial agreement with Abu Dhabi is a pivotal moment for Archer’s commercialisation efforts across the Emirates, as it provides the catalyst to accelerate the launch of our electric air taxi service in the UAE as soon as late 2025,” said Archer founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein.

Under this agreement, ADIO will support the development of vertiports, in collaboration with Archer and other air taxi operators, in critical locations throughout Abu Dhabi, a statement read.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

