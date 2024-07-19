Plans and actions are in motion to handle the global outage of Microsoft services that affected airports globally, including Kuwait International Airport, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.

DGCA official spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA that the outage had affected several flights worldwide.

He indicated that there was a coordination with Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways, and other companies operating at the international airport to manage the situation.

In a statement on X, Kuwait Airways said that it was following up on the recent developments regarding the global outage, affirming that it would provide further updates on its operations.

Kuwait-based Jazeera airways said that its operating systems were affected by a technical glitch. The low-cost airline indicated that its IT operations were heavily impacted.

Microsoft announced earlier that a global outage had occurred to its systems, which led to major technical glitches in several international airports.

Microsoft added that the sudden outage had affected several of its applications and services including the Windows Operating System, impacting banks, flights, and media outlets.

