Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, begun operating domestic flights using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) uplifted from Red Sea International Airport in September 2025, conducted in partnership with Red Sea Global.

Maryam Telmesani, Vice President of Sustainability at Saudia Group, said: “This milestone reflects how Saudia is translating its sustainability vision into concrete results. By turning national ambitions into implementation and collaborating with key partners such as Red Sea Global, we are driving meaningful progress across the Kingdom’s sustainability efforts.”

She added: “Our actions contribute directly to both the Kingdom’s domestic and global efforts to support sustainability and the environment, reinforcing Saudia’s role as a leader in advancing efforts for a more sustainable future for aviation.”

Raed Albasseet, Group Chief Sustainability and Environment Officer at RSG, said: “We are proud to have been the first to introduce SAF into the Kingdom earlier this year, a milestone that reflects our commitment to reducing our emissions. Saudia was the first airline to operate flightsto Red Sea International Airport, and it’s fitting that they are now the first to utilize our sustainable fuel supply.”

He added: “We are committed to utilizing all clean energy technologies, including renewable energy and advanced water reuse to low-carbon emission mobility, we’re setting a new benchmark for responsible, regenerative travel.”

