NIGERIA’S newest aviation landmark, the Akwa Ibom International Airport in Uyo, has been recognised as a significant catalyst for the country’s tourism development.

Recently designated as an international facility by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the airport is positioned adjacent to the state’s domestic terminal. It boasts cutting-edge aviation technology, five-star lounges, recreational amenities, and modern shopping arcades. This airport is the first of its kind in the South-South economic region.

Mr Nkereweum Onung, President of Experience IBOM and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Association of Nigeria Tour Operators (NATOP), described the airport as a major facilitator for Nigeria’s cultural tourism growth.

He commended Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for his strategic efforts in positioning the state as a leading tourism destination.

Onung, who is also the immediate past president of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), noted that the airport will attract travellers from around the globe, thus expanding cultural tourism opportunities within the South-South region. This development will create jobs and stimulate socio-economic growth as well as tourism-related trade.

“Pastor Umo Eno has demonstrated that he is a professional, a cultural tourism ambassador, and a strategic reformer.

“His infrastructure initiatives will not only enhance tourism and hospitality in Akwa Ibom State but will also serve as sustainable drivers of economic growth and improved security.

“At Experience IBOM, we are proud and eager to collaborate with the state’s airport management authority to ensure these facilities are effectively utilized and protected,” Onung stated.

He revealed that Experience IBOM, a tourism promotion company, will soon launch marketing campaigns in partnership with local and international stakeholders to promote Akwa Ibom — and, by extension, Nigeria — on the global tourism stage.

According to Onung, infrastructure investments, such as the Akwa Ibom International Airport, intentionally open populous nations like Nigeria to expanded travel, commerce, and tourism opportunities, thereby boosting local community development.

Onung also praised Minister Festus Keyamo for his leadership and for enhancing Nigeria’s presence within the global aviation community.

