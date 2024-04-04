Iraq has awarded the design and engineering consultancy contract for a strategic sewerage pipeline project in Baghdad to two Italian companies.

The contracts were awarded to STECI and SGI [Studio Galli Ingegneria], local Arabic language daily Al-Sabah reported on Wednesday.

Mahmoud Aziz, director of the Sewage Department at Baghdad Municipality said the pipeline will have a total length 50 kilometres and diameter of 30 metres.

He said the project includes a large pumping station, wastewater treatment plant, and a laboratory, and will be implemented over a period of 16 months.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

