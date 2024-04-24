Roshn Group, the PIF-owned giga project announced on Wednesday the launch of ALDANAH, its sixth integrated community, second in the Eastern Province and first in Dhahran.

The project, covering over 1.7 million square metres, will comprise more than 2,500 housing villas and duplexes and will be home to nearly 10,000 residents, the developer said in a press statement.

The statement said the community will feature a city experience centre, a district mall, three neighbourhood retail centres, a primary healthcare centre, mosques, and six schools.

In alignment with Roshn’s sustainability focus, the Aldanah units will incorporate modern insulation using ultra-low U-value concrete, 250-litre solar water heaters, and maximally efficient air-conditioning that combine to deliver energy saving significantly above the mandated Saudi Building Code while 10 percent of the project’s total footprint will be dedicated to urban green space.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

