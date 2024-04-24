A consortium of Germany’s Siemens Mobility and Hassan Allam Construction was awarded the signalling contract for the 303-kilometre-long UAE – Oman railway link (Hafeet Rail) connecting the UAE capital Abu Dhabi with the Port of Sohar in Oman.

The contract, awarded by Oman – Etihad Rail, forms part of the Abu Dhabi – Sohar Design and Build Railway Systems and Integration contract. Siemens Mobility said in a press statement.

Left to right - Ricardo Ramos Fernández, Head of Mainline Business Segment at Siemens Mobility; Ayman Ashour, CEO of Siemens Mobility UAE; Hassan Allam, Chairman of Hassan Allam Construction and Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility

The consortium will design, build and integrate ETCS Level 2 signalling, telecom and power supply system for the first cross-country railway project in the Middle East and Arab World, and the first railway system to be delivered in history of Oman.

The statement didn’t disclose the contract value but said the project connects to and shall be fully integrated into the proposed GCC railway network.

