Abu Dhabi: For the railway network project linking the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates, three agreements were signed, the first of which is a partnership agreement between shareholders, which includes Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala, marking the implementation of the project.

The second agreement is to award civil contracts for the joint network to an Omani-Emirati alliance led by “Trojan Construction Group” (NPC) and “Galfar Engineering and Contracting”. While the third agreement relates to awarding systems and integration contracts for the railway network to an alliance between Siemens and HAC to ensure that trains are equipped with the latest techniques and technology.

The signing of the agreements and memorandums of understanding from the Omani side was attended by His Excellency Abdul Salam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Omani Investment Authority, His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce , Industry and Investment Promotion, His Excellency the Ambassador, Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi, the Sultanate of Oman’s accredited ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and a number of Officials of relevant authorities.

On the Emirati side, it was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Mohammed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and a number of officials and representatives of Emirati private sector companies.

