Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG said its joint venture has been awarded an OMR 521 million ($1.35 billion) design and build contract for the Abu Dhabi-Sohar railway link project.

The contract was awarded by Oman-Etihad Rail LLC (Hafeet Rail), the Muscat-listed company said in a statement on Wednesday.

No construction timelines were not given.

The award enhances Galfar’s order book and position it to diversify in railway infrastructure projects, the statement added.

The Oman-UAE joint venture includes Trojan Construction Group is part of the Oman-UAE joint venture, according to Oman News Agency.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

