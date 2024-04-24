PHOTO
Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG said its joint venture has been awarded an OMR 521 million ($1.35 billion) design and build contract for the Abu Dhabi-Sohar railway link project.
The contract was awarded by Oman-Etihad Rail LLC (Hafeet Rail), the Muscat-listed company said in a statement on Wednesday.
No construction timelines were not given.
The award enhances Galfar’s order book and position it to diversify in railway infrastructure projects, the statement added.
The Oman-UAE joint venture includes Trojan Construction Group is part of the Oman-UAE joint venture, according to Oman News Agency.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
